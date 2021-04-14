Injunction blocks Bunge's bid to extend Brazil grains port deal - Reuters
Apr. 14, 2021 3:31 PM ETBunge Limited (BG)BGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Bunge's (BG +3.5%) bid to extend its dominant role at a strategic Brazilian port's public terminal for two years has been blocked by a temporary court decision, Reuters reports.
- The decision is the latest twist in a long-running dispute between Bunge's port agent Litoral Soluções and rivals who complain it has been granted a virtual monopoly at the public terminal, which sits adjacent to two private terminals, one owned by Bunge itself.
- A renewed contract would have allowed Bunge's agent to ship an estimated 1.4M metric tons/year of grains through April 2023 starting this week, representing ~10% of the U.S. trader's soy and corn exports from Brazil last year.
- Bunge and its port agent have enjoyed near-exclusive rights to use the public area of the port from a 2005 agreement that provided nine years of preferential treatment, which remained in place even after the agreement ran its course, causing legal and administrative challenges against the way the public port was organized and managed.
