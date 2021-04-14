iQIYI -7% after Credit Suisse unloads 35M shares
- iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) slides 7.5% this afternoon after a block of 35M shares are said to be on the market.
- The deal is priced at the bottom of the $15.85 - $16.35 range, with Credit Suisse acting as sole book running manager for the offering.
- The sweep brings up heavy trading volume in mid-trading session as 41.29M shares have exchanged hands at the current pixel time, against the average volume(3-month) of 18.15M.
- It's 1-year price return stands negative at -4.42% compared to the benchmark S&P 500 49.9% return.
