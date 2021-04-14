Harrow Health offers $25M of senior notes due 2026

  • Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) announces that it has commenced an underwritten registered public offering of $25M aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026.
  • Expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional senior notes.
  • The company expects to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay outstanding borrowings of about $15.5M under the Company’s term loan and security agreement with SWK Funding.
  • Remaining net proceeds available for general corporate purposes, including funding future strategic product acquisitions and related investments, making capital expenditures and funding working capital.
  • The company separately posted its preliminary results for the first quarter: Expects total revenue between $14.9M and $15.5M; Adjusted EBITDA greater than $2.7M.
  • Harrow Health expects to announce full first quarter 2021 financial and operating results on May 11, 2021, after market close.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.