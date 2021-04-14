Harrow Health offers $25M of senior notes due 2026
- Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) announces that it has commenced an underwritten registered public offering of $25M aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026.
- Expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional senior notes.
- The company expects to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay outstanding borrowings of about $15.5M under the Company’s term loan and security agreement with SWK Funding.
- Remaining net proceeds available for general corporate purposes, including funding future strategic product acquisitions and related investments, making capital expenditures and funding working capital.
- The company separately posted its preliminary results for the first quarter: Expects total revenue between $14.9M and $15.5M; Adjusted EBITDA greater than $2.7M.
- Harrow Health expects to announce full first quarter 2021 financial and operating results on May 11, 2021, after market close.