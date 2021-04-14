American Eagle Outfitters rallies after guiding for Q1 sales beat
Apr. 14, 2021 4:29 PM ETAmerican Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)AEOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) says it on track to exceed expectations with Q1 expected to top $1B, which marks a mid-teens increase compared to pre-COVID comparable from two years ago and is above the consensus mark of $904M.
- The retailer says demand has accelerated across the American Eagle and Aerie brands, generating strong margins, higher full-priced selling and reduced promotions for the company.
- AEO expects operating income of approximately $120M for the quarter.
- The company is set to report Q1 full results on May 26.
- Source: Press Release
- AEO +6.12% in after-hours trading to $35.00.
- See consensus analyst expectations for AEO.