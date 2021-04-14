American Eagle Outfitters rallies after guiding for Q1 sales beat

  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) says it on track to exceed expectations with Q1 expected to top $1B, which marks a mid-teens increase compared to pre-COVID comparable from two years ago and is above the consensus mark of $904M.
  • The retailer says demand has accelerated across the American Eagle and Aerie brands, generating strong margins, higher full-priced selling and reduced promotions for the company.
  • AEO expects operating income of approximately $120M for the quarter.
  • The company is set to report Q1 full results on May 26.
  • Source: Press Release
  • AEO +6.12% in after-hours trading to $35.00.
  • See consensus analyst expectations for AEO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.