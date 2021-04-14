Flex LNG and Cheniere Marketing International announce time charter party agreements
Apr. 14, 2021 4:33 PM ETFLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)FLNGBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) has entered into time charterparty agreements with Cheniere Marketing International for four LNG carriers with the option for a fifth LNG carrier.
- Under the agreements, Flex LNG will employ newbuild Flex Vigilant which will be delivered to Cheniere ex-yard in May 2021.
- Additionally, Flex LNG to deliver two of its existing LNG carriers to Cheniere during 3Q21, and a third existing LNG carrier during 3Q22. Cheniere to have the option to add a fifth LNG carrier.
- The firm charter period for the four initial LNG carriers is between three and three and a half years.
- “These contracts add substantial revenue backlog to our Company which is in line with our communicated strategy of securing attractive term-employment for our ships when we think the time is right,” commented Øystein M. Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG Management.