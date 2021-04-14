Flex LNG and Cheniere Marketing International announce time charter party agreements

Apr. 14, 2021 4:33 PM ETFLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)FLNGBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) has entered into time charterparty agreements with Cheniere Marketing International for four LNG carriers with the option for a fifth LNG carrier.
  • Under the agreements, Flex LNG will employ newbuild Flex Vigilant which will be delivered to Cheniere ex-yard in May 2021.
  • Additionally, Flex LNG to deliver two of its existing LNG carriers to Cheniere during 3Q21, and a third existing LNG carrier during 3Q22. Cheniere to have the option to add a fifth LNG carrier.
  • The firm charter period for the four initial LNG carriers is between three and three and a half years.
  • “These contracts add substantial revenue backlog to our Company which is in line with our communicated strategy of securing attractive term-employment for our ships when we think the time is right,” commented Øystein M. Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG Management.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.