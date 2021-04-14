RenaissanceRe sees $180M net negative impact on Q1 results from winter storm Uri

  • RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) estimates that losses from Winter Storm Uri will have a net negative impact of about $180M on the company’s first quarter 2021 results of operations.
  • The company expects to report a net loss and nominal operating income for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Winter Storm Uri was a major wind and ice storm that impacted the U.S. in February 2021, causing widespread damage in many areas, including Texas.
  • "We are in a strong capital position heading into the mid-year renewals and anticipate additional opportunities to write attractive risk," CEO Kevin J. O’Donnell said.
