ESG crypto mining ETF filed with SEC
Apr. 14, 2021 4:58 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)BTC-USDBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- An initial N-1A registration statement has just been filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission to launch Viridi ESG crypto mining ETF.
- Per the form: “The fund is an actively managed ETF focused on the cryptocurrency mining industry. The fund’s portfolio managers seek to invest in equity securities of companies actively involved in the entire spectrum of cryptocurrency mining, from producers of computer chips, to manufacturers of computer equipment, to directly investing in market participants creating cryptocurrency themselves. “
- Furthermore, the filing also goes on to state: “with regard to certain environmental, social and corporate governance impact criteria. The sub-adviser strives to select cryptocurrency industry companies that maintain robust and sustainable ESG policies.”
- The news comes out after a busy day for bitcoin (BTC-USD). The cryptocurrency touched all-time highs today on the back of the Coinbase IPO.
- BTC-USD is currently trading at $62,275.
