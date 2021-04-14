Tegna provides record preliminary numbers for Q1
Apr. 14, 2021 5:02 PM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA)TGNABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) provides preliminary revenue expectation $727M, up 6% Y/Y, and at the high end of the range of prior guidance.
- Revenue primarily driven by continued growth in subscription revenue and stronger-than-expected advertising and marketing services revenues, which are expected to finish the quarter up more than 9%.
- GAAP net income is expected to be $113M or $0.51 per share.
- Non-GAAP net income is expected to be $115M, up 23% Y/Y, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.52, up 21%, reflecting the strong growth in Adjusted EBITDA.
- Adjusted EBITDA expected $231M, up 9% Y/Y.
- Company expects to have elevated second quarter cash tax payments of $120M-125M due to our record 2020 results.