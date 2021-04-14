Maxeon Solar down 4% after $125M public offering of shares

  • Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) intends to sell $125M of ordinary shares through an underwritten public offering.
  • Underwriters to be granted an option to purchase up to an additional $18.75M of ordinary shares.
  • Additionally, Maxeon has agreed to sell in a private placement, and at a sale price equal to the price to the public in the Offering, up to 1.9M and no fewer than 1.5M ordinary shares, to Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor.
  • Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the Offering and the TZS Private Placement for general corporate purposes.
  • Shares -4.7% after-hours.
