Russel Metals and Marubeni-Itochu to merge their businesses

  • Russel Metals (OTCPK:RUSMF) and Marubeni-Itochu Tubulars America to combine their respective Canadian OCTG/line pipe businesses.
  • The combined business of Triumph and Hallmark will operate under a newly incorporated company, named TriMark Tubulars.
  • Russel Metals will contribute net assets with a book value of ~$111M.
  • As consideration, Russel Metals shall receive: (i) cash of approximately $79M, subject to closing working capital adjustments; (ii) preferred shares with a face value of $32M and an annual dividend rate of 7%; and (iii) a 50% equity interest in TriMark.
  • Russel Metals will retain Triumph's accounts receivables which totaled $59M, makes total cash proceeds of $138M (including $79M cash).
  • Press Release
