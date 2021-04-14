Shell, Equinor call for action from Tanzania government on LNG project

  • Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) urge Tanzania's government to take immediate action to conclude talks on the country's planned liquefied natural gas export facility, warning that time to develop new gas resources is "limited."
  • In an op-ed published in Tanzanian newspaper The Citizen, the country managers from the two companies said "critical decisions" on the project are needed now.
  • Shell and Equinor have long hoped to develop an LNG plant at Lindi, but talks on a host government agreement for the $30B project's development were suspended by the Tanzanian government at the end of 2019.
  • Despite vast gas resources, Tanzania has lagged neighboring Mozambique, which has two LNG export projects under development and a third at the planning stage.
  • Equinor and Exxon Mobil hold the license for Tanzania's Block 2, which is believed to hold 20T cf of gas, while Shell operates Blocks 1 and 4, with estimated reserves of 16T cf of gas.
  • Shell and Equinor signed an MoU in January on collaboration at the proposed liquefaction plant, as Equinor also announced a $982M writedown on the project's value.
