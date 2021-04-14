Brazil considers subsidizing domestic fuel with oil auction proceeds - Reuters
Apr. 14, 2021 3:19 PM ETPetróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)PBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Brazil's government is considering using some of the proceeds from an upcoming oil auction to create a fund that would protect domestic consumers from swings in fuel prices, Reuters reports.
- The proceeds would come from the planned November auction of the Atapu and Sepia deepwater oil fields, according to the report.
- Petrobras (PBR +2.7%) is by far Brazil's most important supplier of fuel, and its policy is to sell fuel domestically at prices that are in line with international prices, but the policy is at the center of ongoing turmoil at the company.
- Earlier this week, Roberto Castello Branco was formally removed from his CEO post after a series of fuel price hikes angered President Bolsonaro.
- Separately, Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy, as analyst Bruno Amorim says Petrobras is in the final stages of a multi-year turnaround but recent comments from the government on fuels pricing and the appointment of a new CEO "add uncertainty on the future focus of the company."