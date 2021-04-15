Roche’s Evrysdi continues to improve motor function, survival in babies with spinal muscular atrophy
Apr. 15, 2021 3:11 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)RHHBYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit, Genentech announces new 2-year data from Part 2 of FIREFISH, a Phase 2/3 study evaluating Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants aged 1-7 months with symptomatic Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
- At 12 months, infants treated with Evrysdi demonstrated improved ability to sit without support for at least five and 30 seconds. The primary endpoint was ability to sit without support for five seconds.
- More than twice as many babies (61% vs. 29%) were able to sit without support for at least five seconds and 44% vs. 17% of babies were able to sit without support for at least 30 seconds after 24 months compared to 12 months.
- Evrysdi also continued to improve survival, improve ability to feed orally and reduce the need for permanent ventilation.
- Exploratory data suggested Evrysdi continued to improve the ability to swallow and reduce hospitalizations compared to the natural course of Type 1 SMA.
- 93% of infants were alive after 24 months of treatment and 83% were alive and free from permanent ventilation, an improvement compared to the natural course of the disease.
- There were no new deaths between months 12 and 24. Without treatment, the median age of death or permanent ventilation is 13.5 months.