Novartis to help produce Roche's Actemra

Apr. 15, 2021 5:38 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS), RHHBYNVS, RHHBYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Novartis (NYSE:NVS) has signed an initial agreement with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for the production of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for one of Roche's drugs.
  • NVS will reserve capacity and implement the technology transfer to produce API for Roche’s Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab), a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis.
  • As part of the agreement, Roche's manufacturing expertise will be transferred to Novartis's drug-substance site in Singapore during Q2.
  • Actemra is also being tested in various clinical trials investigating the safety and efficacy in COVID-19 associated pneumonia.
  • Earlier in March, Novartis inked deal with CureVac for manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV.
  • NVS also signed agreeemnt in January 2021 to help boost the production of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine.
