Swimming Pool maker Latham Group to issue $20M shares in IPO at an estimated price range between $19-$21
Apr. 15, 2021 6:11 AM ETLatham Group, Inc. (SWIM)SWIMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- The largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, Latham Group (SWIM) is offering 20M common stock at an estimated initial public offering price between $19-$21 per share.
- Latham intends to list on Nasdaq.
- Proceeds will be used to repay indebtedness under certain credit facilities, to acquire shares of common stock from principal stockholders and a current employee.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3M common stock.
- The company was founded in 1956 and recorded $403M in sales for FY2020.