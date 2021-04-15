Arriver™ to start deploying software on Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride™ Platform
Apr. 15, 2021 QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)
- Arriver™ has started to optimize and deploy next-generation software for vision perception and drive policy on the Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Snapdragon Ride™ Platform.
- The Drive Policy software is being ported by Arriver to the Snapdragon Ride Platform with Lane Support System, Forward Collision Warning, and Autonomous Emergency Braking as initial functionalities.
- The Arriver™ 5th generation 8MP Vision Perception software will be scalable, flexible, and expected to be available to auto manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers as part of Qualcomm Technologies' future product offerings.
