Lux Amber signs License and Distribution Agreement with SpectraShield Technologies for EPA approved disinfectants

Apr. 15, 2021 6:23 AM ETLux Amber, Corp. (LXAM)LXAMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Lux Amber (OTCPK:LXAM) and its subsidiary, Worldwide Specialty Chemicals, Inc., has signed License and Distribution Agreement with SpectraShield Technologies, LLC in Scottsdale, Arizona.
  • E. Thomas Layton, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer said, "With the two companies marketing SpectraKill RTU, an EPA Registered, List N, one step cleaner disinfectant, Lux Amber Corp. has a great addition to offer as part of its green family of products."
  • Lux Amber in cooperation with some of its Honolulu based shareholders, is planning a marketing initiative for the Hawaiian Islands currently anticipated to be in 2Q.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.