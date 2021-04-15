Lux Amber signs License and Distribution Agreement with SpectraShield Technologies for EPA approved disinfectants
Apr. 15, 2021 6:23 AM ETLux Amber, Corp. (LXAM)LXAMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Lux Amber (OTCPK:LXAM) and its subsidiary, Worldwide Specialty Chemicals, Inc., has signed License and Distribution Agreement with SpectraShield Technologies, LLC in Scottsdale, Arizona.
- E. Thomas Layton, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer said, "With the two companies marketing SpectraKill RTU, an EPA Registered, List N, one step cleaner disinfectant, Lux Amber Corp. has a great addition to offer as part of its green family of products."
- Lux Amber in cooperation with some of its Honolulu based shareholders, is planning a marketing initiative for the Hawaiian Islands currently anticipated to be in 2Q.