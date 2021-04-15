Barrick Gold's Q1 production slides but on track to achieve full-year guidance
Apr. 15, 2021
- Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) +1.1% pre-market after reporting preliminary Q1 production of 1.1M oz. of gold and 93M lbs. of copper, which the company says keeps it on track to achieve FY 2021 guidance, as well as preliminary Q1 sales of 1.09M oz. of gold and 113M lbs. of copper.
- In the year-ago quarter, Barrick produced 1.3M oz. of gold and 115M lbs. of copper.
- Barrick says Q1 gold production was lower than Q4 2020, as expected, mainly due to mine sequencing at Carlin and Cortez as well as lower grades at Pueblo Viejo, in line with the mine and stockpile processing plan as the development of the expansion project advances.
- Barrick's average market price for gold in Q1 was $1,794/oz., while its average market price for copper was $3.86/lb.
- The company expects gold production in H2 2021 will be higher than H1, with gold cost of sales per oz. coming in slightly higher, total cash costs per oz. 2-4% higher and all-in sustaining costs per oz. 8%-10% higher than Q4 2020.
