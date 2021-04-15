Shell says most of its oil and gas reserves will be produced by 2050
- In a rare admission by a Big Oil producer that some of its oil and gas reserves may be worthless in a world shifting to renewable energy from fossil fuels, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says the majority of its reserves will be produced by 2050.
- The company says in a document to investors summarizing its climate strategy that ~75% of its proved oil and gas reserves will be produced by 2030, with an additional 3% produced after 2040.
- Shell plans to put its energy transition strategy to a non-binding vote at its annual general meeting in May, but it is urging investors to vote against a resolution filed by activist group Follow This calling on it to set a target on the absolute reduction of carbon emissions.
- "Shell's medium-term target of a 20% reduction in carbon intensity will not deliver enough absolute emission reductions to achieve the Paris goals," Follow This says.
