U.S. Bancorp Q1 earnings beat with reserve release offsetting lower interest income
Apr. 15, 2021 8:04 AM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB)USBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)Q1 EPS of $1.45 vs. 96 cents consensus; compares with 95 cents in Q4 2020 and 72 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Results were bolstered by a release in credit reserves as the macroeconomic outlook improves and credit quality stays strong. Net interest income, though, weakens as loan balances fall against a low rate backdrop.
- "Credit quality continues to perform better than we had expected – in fact, we incurred the bank’s lowest net charge-off ratio in recent decades – and an improved outlook for future performance allowed us to release over a billion dollars in reserves for credit losses," said Chairman, President and CEO Andy Cecere.
- USB rises 0.7% in premarket trading.
- Q1 net revenue of $5.47B fell 4.9% Q/Q and 5.2% Y/Y.
- Q1 provision for credit losses benefit of $827M vs. PCL of $441M in Q4 2020 and $993M in the year-ago quarter.
- Net interest income (“FTE”) of $3.09B vs. $3.20B in Q4 2020 and $3.25B in the year-ago quarter; net interest margin of 2.50% fell from 2.57% in Q4 and 2.91% in Q1 2020 as low interest rates persist.
- Noninterest income of $2.38B vs. $2.55B in Q4 and $2.53B in Q1 2020
- Noninterest expense of $3.38B vs. $3.36B in Q4 and $3.32B in Q1 2020.
- Average total loans of $294.0B declined from $302.3B in Q4; average total deposits of $426.4B increased from $422.4B in Q4.
- Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
