Las Vegas Sands launches campaign pushing for casinos in Texas

Apr. 15, 2021 8:07 AM ETLas Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)LVS, MGM, CZR, PENN, WYNNBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor20 Comments
  • Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) plans to launch a multimillion-dollar advertising blitz for supporting its campaign of bringing casinos to Texas; it has sought to air TV and radio ads.
  • A state House committee was set to review proposals today expanding gambling in Texas, including one being backed by Las Vegas Sands.
  • The review will also include a discussion of a bill that would allow sports gambling in the state; legislation is being pushed by the Sports Betting Alliance, a coalition of professional Texas sports teams, betting platforms and racetracks.
  • "This November, the Legislature can allow Texans to vote to build four world-class destination resorts and casinos, bringing those dollars back to Texas," a narrator stated in one of the half-minute TV spots.
  • LVS is funding the ads under the banner of its new Texas Destination Resort Alliance, which has unveiled a website.
  • In FY20, casinos in the state of Nevada generated $6.75B in gaming revenue lower $2B from prior year revenue.
  • Casino stocks: Las Vegas Sands (LVS), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) shares trading 0.72%, 0.87%, 0.78%, 2.2% and 1.5% higher premarket respectively.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.