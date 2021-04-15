Las Vegas Sands launches campaign pushing for casinos in Texas
Apr. 15, 2021 8:07 AM ETLas Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)LVS, MGM, CZR, PENN, WYNNBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) plans to launch a multimillion-dollar advertising blitz for supporting its campaign of bringing casinos to Texas; it has sought to air TV and radio ads.
- A state House committee was set to review proposals today expanding gambling in Texas, including one being backed by Las Vegas Sands.
- The review will also include a discussion of a bill that would allow sports gambling in the state; legislation is being pushed by the Sports Betting Alliance, a coalition of professional Texas sports teams, betting platforms and racetracks.
- "This November, the Legislature can allow Texans to vote to build four world-class destination resorts and casinos, bringing those dollars back to Texas," a narrator stated in one of the half-minute TV spots.
- LVS is funding the ads under the banner of its new Texas Destination Resort Alliance, which has unveiled a website.
- In FY20, casinos in the state of Nevada generated $6.75B in gaming revenue lower $2B from prior year revenue.
- Casino stocks: Las Vegas Sands (LVS), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) shares trading 0.72%, 0.87%, 0.78%, 2.2% and 1.5% higher premarket respectively.