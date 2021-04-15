Cardlytics upgraded at Wells Fargo at attractive entry point versus fintech peers
Apr. 15, 2021 8:10 AM ETCardlytics, Inc. (CDLX)CDLXBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares are down 16% YTD versus the 19% gain for high-growth fintech peers, which creates an attractive entry point, according to a Wells Fargo upgrade from Equal Weight to Overweight with a $150 price target.
- The firm sees tailwinds in the company's positioning during the economic reopening and the acquisitions of Dosh and Bridg.
- Cardlytics also has a "stable" liquidity position, maintaining $300M in cash with $50M in revolver capacity after the cash portions of the acquisitions are paid.
- CDLX shares are up 1.6% pre-market to $122.14.
- Cardlytics announced its $350M acquisition of customer data platform Bridg earlier this week.