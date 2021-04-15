Iraq in talks with U.S. firms over buying Exxon's stake in West Qurna 1 oilfield

Apr. 15, 2021 8:18 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), PTRXOM, PTRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Iraq's oil ministry says it is in discussions with U.S. oil companies over a possible purchase of Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) stake in the West Qurna 1 oil field.
  • Exxon, which signed a 20-year service contract for the field in 2010, has made no comment.
  • A sale of the West Qurna 1 stake would come as a blow to Iraq's oil sector, which has struggled to attract and retain large international oil firms as a result of commercially unattractive contractual terms and payment difficulties.
  • Exxon operates the 500K bbl/day capacity West Qurna 1 and owns a 32.7% stake, with PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) holding an identical share.
  • Exxon Mobil already is a leader in carbon capture and storage, and will prove to be a "climate change winner," The Asian Investor writes in a bullish new analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
