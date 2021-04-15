Luckin Coffee looks to strike restructuring agreement
Apr. 15, 2021
- Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) announces that it has entered into a restructuring support agreement with holders of a majority of its $460M senior note issue due in 2025.
- The holders of the notes that are part of the agreement collectively hold or control approximately 59% of the total principal amount. Luckin plans to seek support for the restructuring from the additional holders
- Luckin Coffee expects to restructure the notes in a manner designed to allow the company to comprehensively address its capital structure and better position it for long-term success.
- CEO update: "Today, we have a new leadership team and a viable plan to return Luckin Coffee to growth and value creation. The Board of Directors and management team believe that the Restructuring is in the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders. We will continue to take action to strengthen our capital structure while delivering outstanding products and services for our customers."
- All Luckin Coffee stores remain open for business in China.
- Source: Press Release
- LKCNY is up 12.47% YTD on the OTC market.