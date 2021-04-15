FDA lifts partial clinical hold on Panbela's SBP-101 early-stage trial

  • Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) announces that the U.S. FDA has lifted the partial clinical hold on the company's Phase 1 first-line study of SBP-101 when used in combination with standard of care agents gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel for treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA).
  • Shares up more than 7% premarket.
  • The exclusion of patients with a history of retinopathy or at risk of retinal detachment and scheduled ophthalmologic monitoring for all patients will be included in the design for all future studies, the company said.
  • Additionally, in future dose-finding studies screening for retinal toxicity will be included.
  • An independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) recommended that the treatment be held for ongoing patients in order to obtain additional safety information, following visual disturbance adverse events, in February.
