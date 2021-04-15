Anheuser-Busch InBev rallies after Barclays says it could double
Apr. 15, 2021 9:09 AM ETAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)BUDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Barclays upgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) to an Overweight rating after having slotted at Equal Weight.
- The firm thinks that the market is underestimating the company's margin potential.
- "With high leverage and a depressed rating, in our opinion ABI is the only beverage stock under our coverage with a share price that could theoretically double during 2021. We believe that the market is materially underestimating the margin potential this year, which could be rectified as soon as the Q1 statement on 6 May."
- Barclays's price target on BUD of 74 euros reps 36% upside potential.
- Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev are up 3.99% in U.S. premarket action.
- Investors have been worried about the impact of higher commodity prices for A-B.