Relay Medical and Fio partner with Lifelabs to deploy Fionet platform across Canada
Apr. 15, 2021 9:10 AM ETScryb Inc. (SCYRF)SCYRFBy: SA News Team
- Relay Medical (OTC:RYMDF) and Fio through their joint venture company, Fionet Rapid Response, announce the execution of an agreement with LifeLabs to deploy the Fionet Platform for COVID-19 rapid testing and real-time tracking across Canada.
- Under the terms of the agreement, LifeLabs will provide the Fionet Platform in community-based settings at multiple sites across Canada, including airports, pop-up labs, and installations for small businesses.
- The Fionet Platform enables fast, scalable, quality-controlled testing and real-time automatic digital results for electronic reporting. Each Fionet device processes approximately 60 tests per hour at the point of need.