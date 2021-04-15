Technology & growth ETFs gain ground as yields continue to fall
Apr. 15, 2021 ARKK, XLK, QQQ By: Jason Capul
- The Nasdaq 100 Composite Index has resurfaced itself and created new all-time highs this week. Not that long ago, market participants were ready to sell off the technology space and high growth names, as the new topic of discussion was a rotation to value.
- Over each of the last two weeks, the information technology sector has led all eleven sectors of the S&P 500. See segment performance for the weeks of March 29th – April 1st and April 5th – April 9th.
- Since the U.S. 10 Year Treasury yields 2021 high on March 30th, it has retreated down 16 basis points which have provided growth and technology with a bit of breathing room.
- Below are a handful of growth and technology exchange traded funds that have steadily increased since the March 30th peak in U.S. 10 Year Treasury yields. Additionally, see a year-to-date chart of the Nasdaq 100 Composite Index.
- ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK): +13.52%, and +1.61% in pre-market trading.
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK): +7.52%, and +0.92% in pre-market trading.
- Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ): +7.15%, and +0.85% in pre-market trading.
- The question investors are asking is how long will this continue for and is this a rebound, or will technology and growth revert to the downside.
- In pre-market trading Thursday, the Nasdaq futures are +0.94%, and the U.S. 10 Year Treasury yield has slipped five basis points.
- In other technology related news, ARK Invest has bought shares of newly-public Coinbase Global and sold some of its Tesla holdings.