Technology & growth ETFs gain ground as yields continue to fall

Apr. 15, 2021 9:14 AM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), XLK, QQQ, NDXARKK, XLK, QQQBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • The Nasdaq 100 Composite Index has resurfaced itself and created new all-time highs this week. Not that long ago, market participants were ready to sell off the technology space and high growth names, as the new topic of discussion was a rotation to value.
  • Over each of the last two weeks, the information technology sector has led all eleven sectors of the S&P 500. See segment performance for the weeks of March 29th – April 1st and April 5th – April 9th.
  • Since the U.S. 10 Year Treasury yields 2021 high on March 30th, it has retreated down 16 basis points which have provided growth and technology with a bit of breathing room.
  • Below are a handful of growth and technology exchange traded funds that have steadily increased since the March 30th peak in U.S. 10 Year Treasury yields. Additionally, see a year-to-date chart of the Nasdaq 100 Composite Index.
  • ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK): +13.52%, and +1.61% in pre-market trading.
  • Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK): +7.52%, and +0.92% in pre-market trading.
  • Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ): +7.15%, and +0.85% in pre-market trading.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.