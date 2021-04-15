HoldCo comments on ISS report for Boston Private/SVB Merger
- HoldCo Asset Management and its managed funds, which own 4.05M shares of common stock (representing 5%) of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH), responded to a 'cautionary' report by Institutional Investor Services (or ISS) regarding BPFH’s planned merger with SVB Financial Group (or SVB).
- “SIVB may be hesitant to walk away from what seems to be a highly strategic combination. SIVB has stated that the merger accelerates the growth of its private banking and wealth management businesses. BPFH offers a broader private banking product set than SIVB, including advisory services and banking services. Additionally, BPFH's wealth management business has an AUM of $16.3B, more than ten times larger than SIVB's wealth management AUM of $1.4B…Both parties have presented the merger as a "plug and play" opportunity for SIVB, indicating quick adoption of BPFH's digital platforms across the combined company, allowing SIVB to avoid having to build out its own digital wealth management platform with an uncertain time and cost to do so.”
- Moreover, ISS succinctly echoes HoldCo’s view that rejecting the Merger based on the current terms is an asymmetric risk/reward that provides far more upside than downside.
- “It also appears that SIVB could arguably raise its offer by reducing the transaction costs and/or by increasing the cost synergies and still maintain an acceptable TBV dilution earnback period.”
