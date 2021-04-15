Bill Gates-backed Vicarious Surgical to go public via $1.1B SPAC deal with D8 Holdings (update)

  • D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) announced plans Thursday to acquire Bill Gates-backed Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) in a SPAC deal that values the robotic-surgery firm at $1.1B.
  • The merger will net Vicarious some $425M in cash, including $115M from of private investment in public equity (or “PIPE”) that’s backed by Gates, medical-tech firm Becton, Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX), Khosla Ventures, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt's Innovation Endeavors and tech entrepreneur Philip Liang’s E15 VC.
  • All except BDX have previously invested in Vicarious, as has Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang's AME Cloud Ventures.
  • D8 shares rose as much as 6.2% intraday on the news to reach $10.60, their highest level in the 7-1/2 months since the SPAC’s shares began trading separately from its investment units following an initial public offering.
  • Although DEH pulled back some later, the stock was still changing hands at $10.12 shortly before noon ET, up 1.4% on the session. The SPAC’s investment units (NYSE:DEHU) were likewise up 3.1% at $10.85.
  • Seven-year-old Vicarious makes surgical robots that combine human-like mechanical arms with virtual-reality technology that the company said essentially acts to “transport surgeons inside the patient when performing minimally invasive surgery.”
  • “Our robot can see, reach, and work anywhere inside the abdomen, which effectively shrinks the surgeon and puts her/him inside the human body,” Vicarious co-founder and CEO Adam Sachs said in a statement announcing the deal. “With cost of goods that are significantly lower than competing products, we believe our robotic solution will offer a cost-effective path to improving patient outcomes and increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures.”
  • The company added that its technology is the first and so far only surgical robot to receive a “Breakthrough Device Designation” from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
  • D8 co-founder and President Donald Tang said his special purpose acquisition company decided to acquire the firm because “we consider Vicarious Surgical to be a thought leader in the surgical space, and we believe the market is ready for surgical robots that drive efficiency and improved quality of patient care.”
  • Plans call for the deal to close in Q3, with Vicarious taking over D8’s New York Stock Exchange listing to trade under the symbol “RBOT.”
