Truist stock slips after Q1 beat helped by reserve release

  • Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.18 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.10; that's unchanged from Q4 2020 adjusted EPS and up from 83 cents in Q1 2020.
  • Y/Y growth stemmed from "record performance in our insurance business, record results from investment banking and a significantly lower provision for credit losses," said Chairman and CEO Kelly S. King.
  • TFC stock slips 1.0% in premarket trading.
  • Provision for credit losses of $48M includes a release of $190M, primarily reflecting lower loan balances and improved economic outlook.
  • Expense discipline also contributed to the earnings growth, he said.
  • Q1 adjusted noninterest expense of $3.12B fell $223M from Q4 2020 and increased $179M from a year ago.
  • Q1 adjusted efficiency ratio of 56.9% vs. 55.9% in Q4 and 54.6% in Q1 2020.
  • Q1 total loans and leases held for investment average balance was $294.7B vs. $302.9B in Q4 2020.
  • Q1 average total deposits were $383.2B, up from $375.3B in Q4.
  • Consumer Banking and Wealth net income of $803M fell from $854M in Q4 and increased from $675M in Q1 2020.
  • Corporate and Commercial Banking net income of $908M fell from $922M in Q4 and increased from $421M a year ago.
  • Insurance Holdings net income of $131M jumped from $99M in the prior quarter and $105M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Previously (April 15): Truist Financial EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue
