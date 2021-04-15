Truist stock slips after Q1 beat helped by reserve release
Apr. 15, 2021 9:19 AM ETTruist Financial Corporation (TFC)TFCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.18 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.10; that's unchanged from Q4 2020 adjusted EPS and up from 83 cents in Q1 2020.
- Y/Y growth stemmed from "record performance in our insurance business, record results from investment banking and a significantly lower provision for credit losses," said Chairman and CEO Kelly S. King.
- TFC stock slips 1.0% in premarket trading.
- Provision for credit losses of $48M includes a release of $190M, primarily reflecting lower loan balances and improved economic outlook.
- Expense discipline also contributed to the earnings growth, he said.
- Q1 adjusted noninterest expense of $3.12B fell $223M from Q4 2020 and increased $179M from a year ago.
- Q1 adjusted efficiency ratio of 56.9% vs. 55.9% in Q4 and 54.6% in Q1 2020.
- Q1 total loans and leases held for investment average balance was $294.7B vs. $302.9B in Q4 2020.
- Q1 average total deposits were $383.2B, up from $375.3B in Q4.
- Consumer Banking and Wealth net income of $803M fell from $854M in Q4 and increased from $675M in Q1 2020.
- Corporate and Commercial Banking net income of $908M fell from $922M in Q4 and increased from $421M a year ago.
- Insurance Holdings net income of $131M jumped from $99M in the prior quarter and $105M in the year-ago quarter.
- Previously (April 15): Truist Financial EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue