Basic Energy to use 30-day grace period in $16.3M bond payment
Apr. 15, 2021 9:19 AM ETBasic Energy Services, Inc. (BASX)BASXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Basic Energy Services (OTC:BASX) says it will utilize the 30-day grace period under the terms of the indenture governing its 10.75% senior secured notes due 2023 with respect to a $16.3M interest payment due today.
- Basic says it will use the grace period to continue discussions with its debtholders on strategic alternatives to improve its long-term capital structure.
- The company also enters into a forbearance agreement with a majority of the lenders under its revolving credit facility until April 28.
- Basic also will postpone its 2021 annual meeting so management can focus efforts on discussions with creditors.