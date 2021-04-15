Autodesk agrees to acquire Upchain; terms not disclosed

  • Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) inks an agreement to acquire Upchain, a provider of instant-on, cloud-based product lifecycle management and product data management solutions.
  • The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The acquisition to accelerate product development data and processes in the cloud.
  • Andrew Anagnost, President and CEO of Autodesk: "The convergence of data and processes is transforming the industry. By integrating Upchain with our existing offerings, Autodesk customers will be able to easily move data without barriers and will be empowered to unlock and harness valuable insights that can translate to fresh ideas and business success."
