CLPS announces business expansion and APAC region presence

Apr. 15, 2021 9:30 AM ETCLPS Incorporation (CLPS)CLPSBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • On the latest implementation of its global expansion strategy, CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) updated that its expansion pipeline includes the establishment of a subsidiary in the Philippines, boosting the business in Southeast Asia, and pursuing overseas merger and acquisition.
  • For the six months ended Dec.31, 2020, CLPS reported that its revenue generated outside of Mainland China increased by 53.9% Y/Y to $6.6M.
  • "we recently started to provide Internet of Things (IoT) services for the development of a vehicle's intelligent monitoring system in Japan. On top of that, we also continue to expand our global network through mergers and acquisitions in China, Southeast Asia, and in the U.S.," COO Mr. Henry Li commented.
  • CLPS shares trading 1.9% higher premarket
