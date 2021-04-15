Global Internet of People announces service contracts worth RMB8M
Apr. 15, 2021 9:32 AM ETGlobal Internet of People, Inc. (SDH)SDHBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) subsidiary, Global Mentor Board (Beijing) Information Technology Co., Ltd (“GMB”) has entered into service contracts worth RMB8M (~$1.22M) with Beijing Taxation Star Technology Co. Ltd. in April 2021.
- SDH to provide tailor-designed “Platinum Membership” services to Taxation Star for a fee of RMB5M (~$764K) based on the latter’s business needs.
- Additionally, will also be providing Taxation Star with tailor-designed enterprise services including startup incubation, event promotion, project roadshow, and mobile application promotion services for a fee of RMB3M (~$458,400).