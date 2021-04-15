Forwardly makes investment in Maverick Energy

  • George Sharp, President and CEO of Forwardly (OTCPK:FORW) announces a strategic investment in Maverick Energy Group (OTCPK:MKGP).
  • The investment comes as a one year fixed rate convertible loan to Maverick in the amount of $200,000 at an APR of 15%.
  • At Forwardly’s option, the principal and interest may convert into Maverick common shares at $.20/share.
  • The loan agreement also provides Forwardly with a warrant enabling the company to purchase up to 2M additional shares of Maverick at $.35/share within two years.
  • Mr. Sharp commented, “The vast array of drilling projects that were made available to Maverick because of its acquisition of a license to use URS Drilling’s horizontal drilling technology, made the opportunity to provide funding attractive to Forwardly. Jim McCabe and his talented team appear ready to take Texas and Oklahoma by storm this year and we were glad to provide a leg-up while Maverick awaits the rest of its funding.”
