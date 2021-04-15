Fomo to acquire LED Funding and Lux Solutions to operate as SmartGuard Energy

Apr. 15, 2021 9:44 AM ETFOMO Corp. (FOMC)FOMCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Fomo (OTCPK:ETFM) signed definitive agreements to acquire LED Funding and Lux Solutions which will operate as part of SmartGuard Energy (SGE), wholly owned subsidiary of FOMO.
  • The transaction valued at ~$30M is being financed through a combination of preferred stock ($23.4M), cash ($3M) and seller notes ($3M).
  • Recently, SGE was awarded a contract by one of the world's largest hospitality and gaming companies that is expected to generate $20M+ in high margin revenues over the next few years from energy project management and technologies.
  • The total addressable market for LED Funding plus Lux Solutions LLC is estimated to be $10B+.
  • "SGE's Lighting as a Service ((LaaS)) model will allow FOMO to generate recurring revenues, which will provide visibility to our model that should generate a premium for our Company in the capital markets," CEO Vik Grover commented.
  • Transaction is expected to close on May.12.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.