Fomo to acquire LED Funding and Lux Solutions to operate as SmartGuard Energy
Apr. 15, 2021 9:44 AM ETFOMO Corp. (FOMC)FOMCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Fomo (OTCPK:ETFM) signed definitive agreements to acquire LED Funding and Lux Solutions which will operate as part of SmartGuard Energy (SGE), wholly owned subsidiary of FOMO.
- The transaction valued at ~$30M is being financed through a combination of preferred stock ($23.4M), cash ($3M) and seller notes ($3M).
- Recently, SGE was awarded a contract by one of the world's largest hospitality and gaming companies that is expected to generate $20M+ in high margin revenues over the next few years from energy project management and technologies.
- The total addressable market for LED Funding plus Lux Solutions LLC is estimated to be $10B+.
- "SGE's Lighting as a Service ((LaaS)) model will allow FOMO to generate recurring revenues, which will provide visibility to our model that should generate a premium for our Company in the capital markets," CEO Vik Grover commented.
- Transaction is expected to close on May.12.