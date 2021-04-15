BHP says biofuel ship refueling test a success

Apr. 15, 2021 9:58 AM ETBHP Group (BHP)BHPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • BHP (BHP +1.4%) says it completed its first refueling of a ship with biofuel this month in a trial run that is part of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
  • It was also the first time that a ship has been refueled with biofuel in Singapore, the world's largest bunkering hub.
  • BHP is exploring the use of bunker fuels such as liquefied natural gas and biofuels to replace fuel oil, seeking to cut carbon emissions by 40% when shipping its products as part of the company's climate change goals for 2030.
  • The company says the biofuel blend used could reduce well-to-exhaust CO2 emissions by 80%-90% compared with conventional residual fuel oils.
  • BHP shares recently were downgraded at UBS in a more downbeat view of the mining sector following a strong Q1 for the group.
