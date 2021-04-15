Senmiao Technology announces agreement with Hefei Cheyun to launch ride-hailing business in Hefei, China

  • A financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China, Senmiao Technology (AIHS -3.6%) signs a joint operations agreement with Hefei Cheyun Information Technology, an affiliate of Taoyun Capital.
  • Taoyun Capital has obtained several licenses issued by municipal administrative departments to operate its online ride-hailing business in various cities across China.
  • The agreement is an extension to the previously announced strategic relationship.
  • By partnering with Hefei Cheyun, Senmiao anticipates utilizing the Licenses of Hefei Cheyun to accelerate the expansion of its online ride-hailing business into new cities in China while bringing increasing order flow to Hefei Cheyun.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.