Senmiao Technology announces agreement with Hefei Cheyun to launch ride-hailing business in Hefei, China
Apr. 15, 2021 10:01 AM ETSenmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)AIHSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- A financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China, Senmiao Technology (AIHS -3.6%) signs a joint operations agreement with Hefei Cheyun Information Technology, an affiliate of Taoyun Capital.
- Taoyun Capital has obtained several licenses issued by municipal administrative departments to operate its online ride-hailing business in various cities across China.
- The agreement is an extension to the previously announced strategic relationship.
- By partnering with Hefei Cheyun, Senmiao anticipates utilizing the Licenses of Hefei Cheyun to accelerate the expansion of its online ride-hailing business into new cities in China while bringing increasing order flow to Hefei Cheyun.