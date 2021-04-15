Cadence broadens its system analysis portfolio with acquisition of Pointwise
Apr. 15, 2021 10:35 AM ETCadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)CDNSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Cadence Design Systems (CDNS +2.1%) announces the acquisition of Pointwise, Inc., a leader in mesh generation for computational fluid dynamics (‘CFD’).
- The acquisition supports Cadence® Intelligent System Design™ strategy and further broadens its system analysis portfolio, complementing the recently acquired NUMECA CFD technology, and Cadence’s innovative multiphysics products.
- “The acquisition of Pointwise’s proven CFD meshing technology catapults Cadence into a leadership position by addressing critical complexities in the analysis workflow, giving engineering teams rapid insight, predictability and high accuracy of their system design well before physical production,” commented Tom Beckley, senior vice president and general manager of the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence.
- Transaction terms were not disclosed; and is expected to be immaterial to revenue and earnings this year.