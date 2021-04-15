Commerce Resources signs agreement with Tormont50
Apr. 15, 2021 10:43 AM ETCommerce Resources Corp. (CMRZF)CMRZFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Commerce Resources (OTCQX:CMRZF -2.0%) signs an agreement with Tormont50, a collective of corporate advisory, marketing and digital media, business investment opportunities and public relations experts.
- Under the agreement, company will become a member of Tormont50 for a period of three months.
- Company will pay Tormont50 a member fee $2,150 per month in exchange for: (i) a Tormont50 growth report (ii) highlight of the company to Tormont50 followers through its website and (iii) follow up growth reports, on request from the company, in line with new company events, news and other relevant events.