Bank of America card delinquency rate falls in March, but charge-offs rise

  • Bank of America (BAC -3.7%) credit card delinquency rate of 1.31% in March falls from 1.50% in February; compares with 1.58% a year ago.
  • Charge-off rate of 3.17% increases from 2.67% in February and compares with 2.78% a year earlier.
  • While BofA implemented a program that allows cardholders experiencing COVID-related hardships to defer payments, as of March 31, 2021, the portion of its card portfolio subject to payment deferrals under the program was "de minimis".
