Lightning eMotors and REV Group to make electric ambulances
Apr. 15, 2021
- Lightning eMotors (ZEV, GIK) and REV Group (REVG -3.5%) announce that they are co-developing zero-emission, all-electric ambulances under a new partnership.
- The all-electric ambulances will be available to government agencies, municipalities, commercial operators, hospitals, and non-profit organizations.
- The first deliveries to customers are expected to be at the end of the calendar year.
- “Electrification is reaching all different types of fleet vehicles, and ambulances are a logical next step," says Lightning eMotors CEO Tim Reeser.
- Details on the electric ambulances: "The new Leader ambulances will be based on the fourth-generation Lightning Electric Transit Van from Lightning eMotors. Leader’s High Roof Transit van offers up to 105 kWh of battery capacity that can be charged via Level 2 AC charging or DC fast charging. This model is equipped with dual rear wheels providing a 10,360 lbs. gross vehicle weight rating."
- Source: Press Release
