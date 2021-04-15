Lightning eMotors and REV Group to make electric ambulances

Apr. 15, 2021 10:51 AM ETREV Group, Inc. (REVG), ZEVZEV, REVGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor17 Comments
  • Lightning eMotors (ZEV, GIK) and REV Group (REVG -3.5%) announce that they are co-developing zero-emission, all-electric ambulances under a new partnership.
  • The all-electric ambulances will be available to government agencies, municipalities, commercial operators, hospitals, and non-profit organizations.
  • The first deliveries to customers are expected to be at the end of the calendar year.
  • “Electrification is reaching all different types of fleet vehicles, and ambulances are a logical next step," says Lightning eMotors CEO Tim Reeser.
  • Details on the electric ambulances: "The new Leader ambulances will be based on the fourth-generation Lightning Electric Transit Van from Lightning eMotors. Leader’s High Roof Transit van offers up to 105 kWh of battery capacity that can be charged via Level 2 AC charging or DC fast charging. This model is equipped with dual rear wheels providing a 10,360 lbs. gross vehicle weight rating."
  • Source: Press Release
  • REVG was listed on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week for some potential action.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.