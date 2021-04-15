EMA begins review of GSK/Vir early COVID-19 treatment VIR-7831
Apr. 15, 2021 10:53 AM ETGlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), VIRGSK, VIRBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The European Medicines Agency ("EMA") has begun its review of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Vir Biotechnology's (NASDAQ:VIR) monoclonal antibody VIR-7831 for the early treatment of COVID-19 for patients at high risk of hospitalization.
- The EMA’s Committee for Human Medicinal Products will examine data from an interim analysis of the phase 3 COMET-ICE study, which found that VIR-7831 led to an 85% reduction in hospitalization or death compared to placebo, the primary endpoint.
- An Emergency Use Authorization request is also before the FDA for VIR-7831.
- GSK shares are up 5.5% to $38.10 and Vir shares are up 0.9% to $45.97.