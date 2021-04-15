EMA begins review of GSK/Vir early COVID-19 treatment VIR-7831

Apr. 15, 2021 10:53 AM ETGlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), VIRGSK, VIRBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • The European Medicines Agency ("EMA") has begun its review of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Vir Biotechnology's (NASDAQ:VIR) monoclonal antibody VIR-7831 for the early treatment of COVID-19 for patients at high risk of hospitalization.
  • The EMA’s Committee for Human Medicinal Products will examine data from an interim analysis of the phase 3 COMET-ICE study, which found that VIR-7831 led to an 85% reduction in hospitalization or death compared to placebo, the primary endpoint.
  • An Emergency Use Authorization request is also before the FDA for VIR-7831.
  • GSK shares are up 5.5% to $38.10 and Vir shares are up 0.9% to $45.97.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.