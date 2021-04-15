EQT supports reinstating federal methane rule
- Top U.S. natural gas producer EQT Corp. (EQT -1.8%) says it supports congressional resolutions that would reinstate a rule imposing a federal standard on methane.
- "We believe the responsible development of natural gas will help meet future global energy demand as we address climate change together," the company says. "As an industry leader in reducing methane emissions, we support reinstituting NSPS OOOOa as a uniform federal standard."
- Separately, EQT says it will seek independent certification from Equitable Origin and MiQ for a majority of its produced natural gas.
- The company says it will obtain certification of gas produced from over 200 of its well pads in Pennsylvania, which collectively produce 4B cf/day, based on the environmental, social and governance performance of how it is sourced.
