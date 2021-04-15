Delta Air Lines swings lower after earnings miss, aims for break-even June

Apr. 15, 2021 11:10 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)DALBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Delta Air Lines (DAL -2.4%) trades lower after posting a loss of almost $1.2B for Q1 and guiding for a loss of $1.5B in Q2.
  • Delta execs say domestic leisure bookings have recovered to about 85% of the level seen in 2019 with normal summer leisure booking taking place, while international and business travel demand remains low.
  • "It's clear that our business is turning the corner and we're moving into an active recovery phase," notes Delta CEO Ed Bastian.
  • Looking ahead, Delta says it is focused on renewing and simplifying its fleet. The airline company also thinks June could be a break-even month.
  • Read more details on Delta's Q1 report.
