E.l.f. Beauty tipped to see big Jen Atkin boost across brands

Apr. 15, 2021 11:20 AM ETe.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF)ELFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • E.l.f. Beauty (ELF +0.1%) lands a new price target of $32 per share from Jefferies vs. the average Wall Street price target of $29.17.
  • Analyst Stephanie Wissink thinks the retailer's collaboration with celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin is pure marketing brilliance.
  • Wissink reports that press kits sent to Atkin's high-profile entertainment clients, include the Kardashians, Huda Kattan, Crissy Tiegen and other notable social media stars resulted in hundreds of millions of views. She thinks ELF could see a notable visibility lift across brands in the first half of this year and generate extra sales.
  • The retailer is due to report earnings in the latter half of May at which time it could update on the Atkin impact.
  • Read more details on the ELF-Jen Atkin collaboration.
