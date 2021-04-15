Affimed trades lower following FY bottom-line miss
Apr. 15, 2021 11:49 AM ETAffimed N.V. (AFMD)AFMDBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Affimed (AFMD -7.8%) FY results:
- Revenue of €28.4M (+32.7% Y/Y).
- Operating Loss: (€34.72M) (-7.23%); Net Loss: (€41.37M) (-27.80%); Loss Per Share: (€0.50) (flat Y/Y).
- Quick Assets: €146.9M, with anticipated cash runway into 2H of 2023.
- KEY milestones: AFM13 monotherapy, reported positive data from the preplanned interim analysis for the registration-directed trial in PTCL.
- Announced 100% objective response rate in four response evaluable patients, including 2 complete responses in AFM13 combination with NK cells.
- AFM24 (phase 1/2a study) completed cohort 4 and is enrolling and treating patients in cohort 5; expansion cohorts expected to start in the second half of 2021.
- Progress continued, in advancing and forming partnerships with Genentech and Roivant, which triggered payments to Affimed.
