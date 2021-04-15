Nabriva commences exclusive distribution of SIVEXTRO in the U.S.

  • Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV +1.4%) announces that it has begun exclusive distribution of skin treatment SIVEXTRO (tedizolid phosphate) in the United States.
  • SIVEXTRO was approved by the U.S. FDA in 2014, and is indicated in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).
  • Nabriva has been marketing and distributing the treatment in the U.S. and certain of its territories as part of an exclusive agreement signed in July 2020 with subsidiaries of Merck (MRK +0.7%).
  • The company expects to recognize 100% of net product sales of SIVEXTRO in its results of operations beginning on April 12, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.