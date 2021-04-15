Anglo American to power Peru copper mine by renewables
- Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) says it signed an agreement to power its Quellaveco copper mine in Peru with 100% renewable energy, as it aims to power all of its Latin American operations through renewables.
- The deal is with Engie Energia Peru and the mine, one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the world, is expected to start production in 2022.
- Anglo says the sourcing of only renewable energy to power operations across South America marks another step towards its 2030 greenhouse gas reduction target of 30%.
- Earlier this month, Anglo American took a step further into exiting polluting commodities by announcing it would separate its South African coal assets into a new business this year.